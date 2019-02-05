Uzbekistan Railways gets new chairman

By Trend





Uzbek government has appointed the acting chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Board, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Justice’s Telegram channel.

Husniddin Khasilov was appointed Acting Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways.

Prior to this appointment, Khasilov worked as the chief manager and chief engineer of Uzbekistan Railways JSC till April 1, 2016.

By having this position, he replaces Achilbay Ramatov, who headed the company for 16 years.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed Achilbay Ramatov as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Transport.

Uzbekistan banned the simultaneous management by the Prime Minister, his deputies and advisers over economic societies and companies, as well as other organizations with a state share.