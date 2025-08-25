Israeli army chief pressures Netanyahu to accept prisoner swap deal

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a prisoner exchange proposal, cautioning that the planned occupation of Gaza City could put hostages’ lives in grave danger.

His warning comes as families of Israeli captives intensify calls for an agreement to secure their relatives’ release.

Last week, Netanyahu ordered new negotiations for the release of all hostages, while simultaneously pushing forward with military plans to seize Gaza City and displace its residents. Analysts suggest Netanyahu may be weighing a deal under altered terms, though mediators still await his official response to an Egyptian-Qatari plan aligned with previous Israeli positions and already accepted by Hamas.

“There is a deal on the table, and it should be taken now,” Zamir told Channel 13, stressing that the army had created conditions for the swap and that the decision now rests with Netanyahu.

The army chief reiterated his reservations about a full-scale occupation, saying that while the military could capture Gaza, such an operation would imperil the hostages.

Hostage families welcomed Zamir’s remarks, saying they reflect public opinion in favour of a comprehensive agreement that could bring home 50 captives and end the war. Israel believes Hamas holds around 50 hostages, 20 of them alive, while Israel itself detains more than 10,800 Palestinians, with rights groups reporting widespread abuse and neglect in custody.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz approved military plans for an assault on Gaza City involving heavy bombardment and forced population transfers.

Media reports say the current proposal involves Israeli redeployment closer to the border to enable aid delivery, a 60-day truce, and a two-stage exchange – releasing 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in return for Palestinian prisoners – alongside talks on a permanent ceasefire.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza, leaving the territory on the brink of famine. The campaign has also triggered international legal proceedings: the ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, while Israel faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.