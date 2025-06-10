Pashinyan announces church "purge"

Nikol Pashinyan seems to be really going to "finally resolve the church issue."





In his social networks, Pashinyan announced, just like Lenin in his time, the "return of the church to the people."





"The state belongs to the people. The church belongs to the people. We have returned the state to the people. The church must also be returned to the people," the Armenian Prime Minister wrote.





The addressee of this signal is obvious - Garegin II. Garegin himself still remains silent. In vain - it is quite possible that his first statement on this topic will be testimony in court.