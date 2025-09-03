Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Vietnam naval command headquarters

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid an official visit to the headquarters of the Navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, General Hasanov held talks with Vice Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnamese Navy. The meeting focused on prospects for enhancing cooperation between the naval forces of both countries, as well as an exchange of views on a range of issues of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov toured a naval brigade and the famous Ha Long Bay, where he was briefed on the conditions and facilities created there.