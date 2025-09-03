TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan and Ukraine discuss steps to deepen strategic partnership

03 September 2025 [13:32] - TODAY.AZ
By Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev to discuss the ongoing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Azernews reports that ambassador Husyev shared details of the meeting on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, describing the conversation as both "productive" and "fruitful."

“We are grateful for the new batch of Azerbaijani humanitarian aid - energy equipment - that has already been delivered to Ukraine,” the ambassador wrote. “We agreed on joint steps to further strengthen our strategic partnership.”

The meeting underscores the continued collaboration between Baku and Kyiv, particularly in the context of humanitarian support and mutual political dialogue.

