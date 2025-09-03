TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend reception in honor of heads of state and spouses observing parade in Beijing

03 September 2025 [10:07] - TODAY.AZ
On September 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a reception on behalf of President of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Pen Liyuan held in honor of the heads of state and their spouses observing a parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression and the Victory in World War II.
