Celebrating Azerbaijan’s independence as shared legacy of resilience and brotherhood

"May 28 is not just another date in the calendar for the people of Azerbaijan—it is a heartbeat of pride, a festival of sovereignty, and a commemoration of a nation’s unyielding spirit. On this day in 1918, the Azerbaijani people took a courageous leap into the future by declaring the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic—the first secular democratic republic in the Muslim world."

This was shared by Qaiser Nawab, Founder President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA), a heartfelt message with Azernews, reflecting on the historical legacy, leadership, and brotherly bonds that unite Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye:

Though short-lived at the time, the dream lived on in the hearts of its people, finally blossoming again in 1991 with the restoration of independence.

Today, as the streets of Baku light up with national colors, music, and joyous celebrations, I, along with millions of Pakistanis and brothers and sisters from Türkiye, join hands in extending our heartfelt congratulations to the resilient, proud, and visionary people of Azerbaijan on their glorious Independence Day!

A day of history, pride, and glorious legacy

This year’s Independence Day holds even greater meaning as it is graced by the presence of esteemed world leaders, including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdo?an. Their presence in Baku is not just a diplomatic gesture—it is a symbol of unbreakable unity, shared faith, and historical brotherhood.

Let us pause to honor and remember the towering figure behind modern Azerbaijan, the National Leader and architect of the nation, the late Heydar Aliyev. His wisdom, courage, and love for his people laid the foundation of today’s strong, prosperous, and confident Azerbaijan. From re-establishing stability in a newly independent state to forging a balanced and visionary foreign policy, Heydar Aliyev gifted his people the power of hope, the security of peace, and the inspiration of self-determination.

And today, standing tall on the global stage is his worthy son, President Ilham Aliyev—a leader whose charisma, intelligence, and unwavering dedication to his country have brought Azerbaijan into a golden era of strength and pride. Under his visionary leadership, Azerbaijan has become a model of rapid economic growth, strategic diplomacy, and national resilience. He has not only upheld the legacy of his late father but has taken it to glorious new heights.

I had the honor of meeting President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, and I was truly mesmerized by his humility, honesty, and firm love for his people. His ability to unite the nation, uphold its dignity, and command global respect is a testament to the strength of his character. The people of Azerbaijan are truly blessed to have such a noble and brave son leading them with dignity and determination.

Azerbaijan’s Independence Day is also a day of celebration for Pakistan and Türkiye—the two nations that have always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Azerbaijani people. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Azerbaijan's independence, followed closely by Pakistan, which was the second nation to extend official recognition. This brotherhood is not only written in diplomatic records but engraved in the hearts of our people.

When Azerbaijan faced the trials of war, Pakistan stood firm in support—politically, morally, and diplomatically. The flags of our countries flying side by side in Baku during the Patriotic War are etched into the memory of our shared history. This is not just an alliance—it is a bond of blood, belief, and brotherhood.

On this momentous day, the joint presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Türkiye in Azerbaijan reflects the unshakeable trilateral relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and deep love for one another. Together, we represent a global force of unity, strength, and Muslim solidarity, echoing the dreams of our ancestors and paving the way for a better, more peaceful world.

Under the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has transformed into a modern marvel—from Baku’s stunning skyline and smart infrastructure to the restoration of liberated territories and eco-friendly urban planning. The rebuilding of Shusha, the cultural capital, is a shining example of resilience and renewal.

From hosting prestigious global events like COP29 to leading energy initiatives that strengthen global connectivity, Azerbaijan is no longer just a country of the Caucasus—it is a center of international diplomacy, commerce, and culture. Its foreign policy is admired across the globe, and its hospitality wins hearts every day.

Today, as global leaders witness the grandeur of Baku, they also witness the soul of a people who never gave up, never bowed down, and always looked ahead. The journey from oppression to freedom, from war to victory, and from silence to global leadership is nothing short of epic.

As a youth advocate and global climate activist, I must emphasize that the greatest legacy of any nation is its youth. Azerbaijan is blessed with a vibrant, passionate, and highly capable young generation. Their contributions in technology, entrepreneurship, arts, and diplomacy are proof that the future of Azerbaijan is not only bright but gloriously unstoppable.

I have met many Azerbaijani students, professionals, and activists who are shaping their country's future with skill, pride, and a global mindset. Through the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA), we have been honored to connect youth across borders to exchange ideas, build friendships, and work on shared goals for sustainable development.

The youth of Azerbaijan are not just the pride of their nation—they are ambassadors of peace, progress, and prosperity. Let us continue to invest in these young minds, support their dreams, and celebrate their achievements.

On this Independence Day, I speak not only as a Pakistani but as a brother, a friend, and an admirer of Azerbaijan. Your people have always embraced us with warmth, respect, and heartfelt love. From the bustling streets of Baku to the majestic hills of Shusha, every inch of your land radiates strength, beauty, and grace.

To every Azerbaijani reading this: Your journey is inspiring, your future is shining, and your leadership is truly remarkable. On behalf of myself, my organization, and the people of Pakistan, I send you my deepest congratulations and sincerest wishes.

May Azerbaijan continue to rise, shine, and inspire the world.

May President Ilham Aliyev be blessed with good health and long life to serve his nation.

May the spirit of Heydar Aliyev continue to guide your destiny.

And may the love between our people grow stronger with every passing year.