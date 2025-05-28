When revanchist circles in Armenia hired former Foreign Minister Vardan Oskanian to provide services, they relied on his diplomatic ties and the authority of this figure in certain circles. It was assumed that the "committee for the protection of fundamental rights" of voluntary migrants from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, created under his leadership, would find great foreign support. However, the structure designed to achieve the "repatriation" of Armenians to Azerbaijan has been operating since January last year, and there are still no results. Not only has not a single Armenian returned to the Karabakh region with music, but the initiative has also failed to gain widespread global support.





The initiative is snotty and tearful. Well, like all initiatives of the Armenians. When you need to achieve something from the world community, tears, sniffles and sad eyes of children come into play. The Armenians, as always, are waiting for pity, on which they can build a result. It is clear that pity is bought for a lot of money, but for the masses, the entourage is just that.





The revanchists decided to promote their initiative not in France, which does not have the best relations with Baku, but in Switzerland, famous for its historical neutrality. It was reasoned in Yerevan and the Diaspora that it would be easier for Switzerland to approach Azerbaijan, and the Armenian separatist initiative on the Swiss platform would not look so disgusting.





On Tuesday, 19 deputies of the local parliament gathered in Bern, united in a kind of "inter-party committee." These are the parliamentarians who were hired by the Armenians to promote support for the "peace conference" in the country's parliament. The idea of organizing negotiations between Azerbaijan and the separatists on the Swiss platform was most likely born in Oskanian's brain. That's why he was hired, to give ideas and find ways. None of the revanchist riffraff in Yerevan would have thought of the opportunity to use Switzerland's image as a neutral country. After the so-called peace conference on the war in Ukraine, which, as we can see, did not lead to any peace, the Armenian dreamers decided to try their luck too. Even Oskanian wasn't smart enough to draw conclusions from someone else's bad experience. The failure of the peace conference, which took place without Russia's participation, was predicted from the beginning. Now Oskanian and Co. are being told that Azerbaijan will not be at their planned party. What's the point?





Oskanian is not so stupid as not to understand that the separatists will conduct "negotiations" with themselves. What is all this about, then? Well, first of all, to use the funds allocated by the Diaspora. And secondly, to gather an international audience and scratch their tongues about Azerbaijan.





At the gathering in Bern, Oskanian delivered a fiery speech in which he did not forget anyone - neither the "thousand-year history", nor the pseudo-suffering of the former residents of Karabakh, nor the Armenian separatists on trial, nor the decisions of the Hague Court and the European Parliament, nor the non-existent "Armenian heritage". Oskanian came to the conclusion that there is a consensus in the world on the issue of the return of Armenians to Karabakh, and Azerbaijan cannot escape now. It remains only to decide how, when and under what conditions the voluntary displaced persons will return. It is clear that the Armenians rely on international mechanisms, international support and international control. Everything has already been calculated and calculated. There is only the "smallest thing" left - to get Baku's consent.





Oskanian told the Swiss deputies fairy tales, and they blinked and mentally calculated the amount of fees. How can they, who are unlikely to find Karabakh even on a map, know that everything they have heard is a lie? At the same time, the hired parliamentarians undoubtedly understand better than Oskanian that it will not be possible to organize any negotiation platform between the separatists and Baku. But time is money, and the more "committees" and chatter, the more profitable it is.





It should be recalled that on September 19, Swiss MP Erich Fontobel, along with 15 other MPs, sent a written request to representatives of the country's executive authorities regarding the issue of the return of Armenians to Karabakh and the "restoration of their rights." The country's authorities were asked to answer the following questions: does Switzerland recognize the right of Karabakh Armenians to return and "exercise their right to self-determination there" and does the Swiss delegation intend to raise these issues at COP29.

It is not reported exactly what the government replied to the lobbyists, but on October 16 it became known that the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Swiss Federal Assembly (Parliament) called on the government to organize an international peace conference on the defunct Karabakh conflict in order to achieve "the safe and collective return of the Armenian population under the supervision or presence of international actors." The government's response, represented by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, did not please the organizers of the show. The foreign minister opposed the pro-Armenian resolution, adding that Armenia and Azerbaijan should resolve their differences on their own.





On January 26 of this year, the idea of Armenians was approved by the upper house of the Swiss Parliament. The adopted resolution stated that "the Federal Assembly undertakes to convene a conference, regardless of its will and position." Such formulations caused great joy on the Armenian side. It is completely unreasonable, because the parliament of one country cannot dictate to another country what to do. The joy was not only unfounded, but also premature, because the country's foreign minister ruined everything again by saying that Azerbaijan was against such a conference and would not participate in it, and holding any such event without Baku's consent would be a serious blow to bilateral relations.





Now, supporters of the near-term initiative have to hang out in the format of an "inter-party committee." It is impossible to imagine a more meaningless occupation. The Armenian media present this event with pathos and under the sauce of unrealistic expectations.





In order to find out on what conditions and how the Armenians who voluntarily left Karabakh will be able to return, you do not need to spend thousands of dollars to buy deputies and organize any conferences and dialogue platforms. Azerbaijan has repeatedly repeated its position to the entire international community: Armenians will be able to return only on Baku's terms. And these conditions include not only the acceptance of Azerbaijani citizenship, but also the parallel return of Azerbaijani refugees to Armenia. If the Azerbaijanis cannot return to their historical lands in Armenia, then the Armenian "aliens" will not return to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The return of Azerbaijanis to Armenia is ruled out, which means that there will be no "collective, unhindered and dignified" return of Armenians.





And so, please, the Armenians can throw money down the drain, buy parliaments and pay for senseless gatherings called "inter-party committee".