Number of missing Azerbaijani citizens due to Armenia’s aggression updated

By Akbar Novruz



The latest number of Azerbaijani citizens who went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression has been disclosed, Azernews reports citing Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Missing and Hostages, Eldar Samadov's interview with local media:

"The public knows that before the Patriotic War, 3,890 people were registered as missing persons in the State Commission as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan. Currently, according to the information as of 01.02.2025, 3,983 people are registered as missing persons in the State Commission as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan. 3,977 of them went missing in the First Karabakh War and 6 people in the Patriotic War."

He further noted that out of the total number of missing persons, "3,209 are military personnel and 774 are civilians. Of the civilians, 75 are minors, 116 are women, and 315 are elderly."

Samadov added that the commission is still reviewing additional appeals regarding individuals who disappeared during the First Karabakh War. "Considering that the appeals are ongoing, it is not excluded that this will not be the final number," he said.