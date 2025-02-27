Delay, hoping for a miracle: new manipulations from the Armenian Foreign Ministry

Armenia has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Azerbaijan. This was reported by the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry. Badalyan's spokeswoman announced that although a response has been received regarding the peace treaty, Baku is still silent about Yerevan's other proposals on unblocking communications and arms control.





It should be noted that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has a lot of ideas. It generates them non-stop. The creative genius of the former journalist haunts him. And along with him, he also haunts the Azerbaijani side, which Yerevan pelts with meaningless and frivolous proposals and, what is touching, always expects an official response to them. It is not enough for him that six months ago the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry already commented on the idea of mutual control and verification of weapons, calling it frivolous. Yerevan tried not to hear this assessment so that the proposal would remain on the agenda. To clarify, it's on the Armenian agenda, because no one else needs it. Pashinyan has entered the image of a "peacemaker" and cannot get out of it in any way.





Nikol Pashinyan put the idea of armaments on the table a year ago. He stated that he had offered Azerbaijan to sign a non-aggression pact in case the conclusion of a peace treaty was delayed, as well as to create an arms control mechanism. Although Baku did not consider it necessary to react to the nonsense, Pashinyan himself liked the idea, and he and his Foreign Ministry continued to voice it wherever they could be heard from the West. It was claimed that Baku does not respond to these wonderful initiatives of Armenia, which "is not going to fight for Karabakh." In other words, Azerbaijan has nothing to fear.





In fact, Azerbaijan has responded. Not on paper with a signature and seal, but through the mouth of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry said that voicing such frivolous ideas as arms control and a non-aggression pact is political manipulation. And they advised that in order to prove that Armenia is serious about the peace process, it should avoid contradictory statements and provocative steps, and respect the norms and principles of international law.





To put it not in diplomatic, but in ordinary language, the following was said: do not waste time on nonsense and do not mess with our heads. It is not surprising that Yerevan tried to pretend that they did not hear.





What other response does the Armenian Foreign Ministry expect to frivolous ideas on such a serious issue as armaments?





We are not even talking about the fact that Armenia, as the side that lost the war, has no right to talk about such topics at all and expect Azerbaijan to allow anyone to control its military purchases. And even more so for her. Armenia should understand that it still got off lightly. After the thirty-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories, total ethnic cleansing, destruction and genocide, she escaped international responsibility thanks to a large team of guardians. But she will not be able to avoid responsibility to Azerbaijan.





The idea of a pact and verification of armaments was called more than strange and without any serious basis, even in Armenia itself. A number of experts quite rightly regarded it as hindering the signing of peace.





Persistent proposals to unblock communications are no less frivolous. The Armenian prime minister runs around the international platform with a map that no one pays much attention to.





As President Ilham Aliyev said at a recent meeting on transport, Armenia has put forward the so-called "Crossroads of the World" project, and now there is not a single country in the world to which it would not present it, although this project is not worth a penny without Azerbaijan. "If you really want to implement this project, you should first turn to Azerbaijan, because without us it's just a piece of paper. And our conditions are fair, based on international law and on the obligations of Armenia itself," the head of state said.





It was actually a response to Nikol Pashinyan's transport and logistics fantasies. Before talking about unblocking communications, Armenia must fulfill its obligations and restore communications through Meghri. Until she does this, there will be no talk of any other roads. In other words, there will be no "Crossroads of the World" until Yerevan stops speculating about the Zangezur corridor. The roads will be opened on the terms of Azerbaijan, or they will not open at all. What's not clear here? If Yerevan does not want to regard Baku's position as an official response to proposals to unblock communications, it is simply deceiving itself, the Armenian people and the international community.





So the Armenian Foreign Ministry is wrong - Azerbaijan has long responded to proposals on communications and arms control. It is clear that Yerevan did not like these answers and hopes that the Azerbaijani side will get tired of the itching in its ear and Baku will soften its position, or some other countries will force it to do so by pressure. It is clear to everyone that neither one nor the other will happen. Therefore, the arranged fuss has a specific purpose - to chat up the peace process, to delay it as much as possible, waiting for miraculous circumstances. But the problem is that Baku's patience may run out much sooner than the miracle appears.