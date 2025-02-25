Court hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case continues in Baku

By Akbar Novruz



The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen charged with torture, mercenary activity, terrorism, and violations of warfare laws, continues today in Baku.

During the previous session, the final part of the indictment was read out.

Vardanyan is accused under multiple articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including:

100 (waging a war of aggression),

107 (forced displacement of the population),

109 (persecution),

112 (illegal deprivation of liberty),

113 (torture),

114 (mercenary activity),

115 (violating laws and customs of warfare),

116 (violations of international humanitarian law),

214 (terrorism),

214-1 (financing terrorism).

Additionally, charges include:

218 (creation of a criminal organization),

228 (illegal possession and transportation of weapons and explosives),

270-1 (acts threatening aviation safety),

278 (forcible seizure of power and unconstitutional actions),

279 (creation of illegal armed groups),

318 (illegal border crossing).

The trial is expected to continue with further examination of the case and evidence presented by the prosecution.