Western Azerbaijan Community condemns Armenian FM’s remarks at UN Human Rights Council

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s remarks at the High-Level Meeting of the 56th Session of the UN Human Rights Council on February 24, 2025, have sparked criticism for justifying war criminals on trial in Azerbaijan and contradicting fundamental human rights principles.

According to a statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community, Mirzoyan’s attempt to undermine justice in the case of those responsible for the Khojaly genocide—on the anniversary of the tragic events of February 25-26, 1992—is an affront to the memory of the victims. The statement also denounced Mirzoyan’s calls for UN human rights mechanisms to address the issue of Armenians who emigrated from Azerbaijan, labeling it as hypocrisy.

“We would like to draw the attention of the Armenian government, which often refers to the 1991 Almaty Declaration, to the fact that after signing that declaration, Armenia has expanded its attacks against Azerbaijan, occupying 20 percent of the country and ethnically cleansing nearly 800,000 Azerbaijanis,” the statement read.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also criticized Armenia’s military buildup and failure to ensure unhindered transit, stating that such actions contradict peace efforts.

"Peace is achieved not by referring to any document, but by taking concrete steps. Armenia’s rapid arming and failure to fulfill its obligation to create conditions for unhindered transit do not serve peace," the statement emphasized.

The community further demanded that the Armenian government abandon its unconstructive policies, facilitate the return of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly displaced, and take concrete steps toward lasting peace.