French ambassador to Yerevan: "Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan"

24 February 2025 [14:37] - TODAY.AZ
By Akbar Novruz

The French ambassador to Yerevan, Olivier Decottignies, has reaffirmed that Garabagh belongs to Azerbaijan, a fact recognized by both the international community and Armenia itself.

Azernews reports that in an interview with the Public Radio of Armenia, Decottignies stated:

"If you are talking about the issue of recognizing the 'Nagorno-Garabagh' government, it has never been recognized by the international community, even by Armenia. Moreover, Armenia recognized Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan in the Almaty Declaration, because it was a region of Soviet Azerbaijan. Those who claim that Armenia recognized 'Nagorno-Garabagh' as part of Azerbaijan in Prague in 2022 are lying.

"Armenia recognized this in the Almaty Declaration, and Prague only refers to this declaration," the French diplomat emphasized.

