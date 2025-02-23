PM Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan signals stronger bilateral relations

By Azernews

Qabil Ashirov

The year 2024 witnessed the strengthening and deepening of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. In July 2024, the two countries signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aiming to broaden cooperation in areas such as energy, trade, defense, and agriculture. This agreement set the stage for more significant developments.

In late September 2024, Azerbaijan received the Pakistani-made military aircraft JF-17 Thunder Block III. This deal is crucial for the Azerbaijani military, as the advanced technical features of the JF-17 have enhanced Azerbaijan’s military aviation capabilities, surpassing neighboring countries such as Iran and Turkiye, let alone its archenemy, Armenia. Moreover, it was the most substantial military deal between the two countries, paving the way for further cooperation.

The mutual official visits between Azerbaijan and Pakistan at the start of 2025 suggest that relations between the two countries will continue to further deepen this year. Thus, on January 18, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, visited Azerbaijan, where he was received by Azerbaijan’s energy giant SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic). According to a press release issued by SOCAR, the meeting highlighted the successful development of fraternal relations between the two countries.

At the end of January 2025, an Azerbaijani delegation visited Pakistan. On January 23-24, the Pakistani Foreign Secretary received Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, within the framework of the fourth round of political consultations. These consultations covered a broad range of topics, including cooperation in politics, economics, trade, agriculture, education, culture, energy, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest. Both parties emphasized the significance of high-level reciprocal visits and their role in enhancing bilateral relations across various domains.

The following day, Pakistani PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev. The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations, with a focus on advancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, investment, and defense.

Concurrently with the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, Pakistani media outlets announced that PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit Azerbaijan next month. However, the media did not provide details on the purpose of the meeting.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Raja Furqan Ahmed, News Editor of The Pakistan Daily, noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Azerbaijan is a significant diplomatic effort to improve the two countries' bilateral ties. The main goal of his visit is to deepen cooperation in several areas, including commerce, energy, and cultural exchanges.

“The defence sector is one of the major areas where both countries are working very closely, especially the recent engagement and the ministerial level delegations such as Azerbaijan’s Minister for Defence Industry recently visited Pakistan and met with high officials including the Pakistani Prime Minister seems that defence sector is on the prominent list. The prime minister's visit also demonstrates Islamabad's dedication to broadening its global partnerships, especially with nations with similar histories, cultures and strategic interests,” Raja Furqan said.

He stressed that on the diplomatic front, this engagement demonstrates the nations' shared commitment to mutual assistance in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

“It also underlines Pakistan's support for Azerbaijan's position on the Garabagh conflict as well as Baku's stance on Kashmir, which is consistent with its foreign policy ideals. Cultural and educational exchanges are expected to be prioritized, resulting in more engagement between inhabitants of both countries and a deeper understanding. This visit demonstrates Pakistan and Azerbaijan's strong and expanding connections, laying the groundwork for a more powerful, multidimensional collaboration in the coming years,” Editor Raja Furqan Ahmed concluded.