Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation discussed in Vienna

By Akbar Novruz



Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Gaya Mammadov, met with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu in Vienna to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Gaya Mammadov congratulated Feridun Sinirlioglu on his appointment and wished him success in his role.

The meeting, which was also attended by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Rovshan Sadigbayli, included an exchange of views on Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation and European security issues.

To recall, Azerbaijan became a member of the CSCE (OSCE) on 30 January 1992. CSCE (OSCE) is the first European organization of which Azerbaijan became a member. Moreover, Azerbaijan participated for the first time in the CSCE (OSCE) Summit in Helsinki on 8-10 July 1992 and signed its documents.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is the successor to the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), established as a full-fledged organization in 1994 as a result of the transformation of the CSCE.

The founding document of the OSCE is the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, which defines the main framework of interstate relations in the OSCE area and contains the “Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between Participating States”.