Baku Military Court sets next hearing date for Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The Baku Military Court continued its review hearing on February 17 in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of war crimes, terrorism, and other grave offenses.
The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and legal defense. Victims, their legal heirs, and representatives, as well as state prosecutors, were present at the hearing.
The next court session is scheduled for February 25.
Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including:
The case against Vardanyan remains a high-profile legal proceeding, drawing significant attention as the Azerbaijani judiciary continues its review of the charges.