Baku Military Court sets next hearing date for Ruben Vardanyan's trial

By Akbar Novruz



The Baku Military Court continued its review hearing on February 17 in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of war crimes, terrorism, and other grave offenses.

The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and legal defense. Victims, their legal heirs, and representatives, as well as state prosecutors, were present at the hearing.

The next court session is scheduled for February 25.

Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including:

Planning and waging a war of aggression (Article 100)

Deportation and persecution (Articles 107, 109)

Violations of international law (Articles 112, 113, 114, 115, 116)

Terrorism and financing terrorism (Articles 214, 214-1)

Creation of a criminal organization (Article 218)

Illegal possession of weapons and explosives (Article 228)

Threats to aviation safety (Article 270-1)

Forcible seizure of power (Article 278)

Formation of illegal armed groups (Article 279)

Illegal border crossing (Article 318)

The case against Vardanyan remains a high-profile legal proceeding, drawing significant attention as the Azerbaijani judiciary continues its review of the charges.