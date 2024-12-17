Armenian national detained in Ukraine on suspicions of terrorist act

As a result of a joint operation, the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine detained Ruben Voskanian, an Armenian national who committed a terrorist act in the city of Dnipro.

As reported by Azernews, citing Ukrainian media sources, Ruben Voskanian, who was accused of spying for Russia, was found to be the author of the terrorist act committed at the military commissariats.

It should be noted that one person was killed and two others, including two police officers, were injured in the explosion.