President of Azerbaijan: Armenia had territorial claims against Nakhchivan

“Nakhchivan is the ancient land of Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, in 1920, Western Zangezur was severed from Azerbaijan by Soviet authorities. And, the geographical link between the rest of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan was cut off,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of our state said, “When Armenia began to pursue the policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, it had territorial claims against Nakhchivan, where fierce battles were also taking place. And precisely at that time, under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the great son of Azerbaijan, at that time he was the head of Nakhchivan, Nakhchivan put the enemy back in its place and managed to protect its territory.”