Azerbaijani FM informs OIC Secretary General about current situation in the region

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC, preparations for the OIC Summit to be held in Gambia later this year, as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about the current situation in the region and the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It is worth noting that the OIC fully supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha emphasized that the efforts made towards the establishment of stability in the region play an important role in the sustainable peace-building process.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.