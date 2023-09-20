Western Azerbaijan Community slams Estonian MFA's meddling in Azerbaijan's own affairs

Estonia has no moral right to meddle in Azerbaijan's own affairs, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Azernews reports.

The community made the comment, commenting on the recent statement of the Estonian Foreign Ministry.

"Estonia should protect the rights of the ethnic minority that it oppresses on its territory. This country, instead of illegally depriving it of citizenship, should hold dialogue with it for integration," the community emphasized.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region.