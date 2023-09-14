Azerbaijan, Turkiye conduct joint military exercises

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkiye are conducting joint exercises in Turkiye, Zeki Aktyurk, media and public relations adviser of the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, said this at a weekly briefing, Azernews reports.

Joint exercises of underwater attack and underwater defense units of special purpose naval battalions of the Azerbaijani Navy and special purpose units of the Turkish Navy started on 8 September and will end on 15 September.

The exercises are aimed at improving the interaction between the two countries' armed forces. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the drills are intended to "develop the military decision-making, initiative, and management skills of operational unit commanders."

Turkiye and Azerbaijan have a long history of military cooperation, and this is evidenced by the success of Azerbaijan in the recent Garabagh conflict.

The six-week war concluded in November with a Russian-brokered cease-fire, under which a chunk of the region and all seven districts around it were placed under Azerbaijani administration after almost 30 years of control by Armenian forces. It also resulted in the deployment of around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers. More than 6,000 people died in the fighting.

The joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish naval forces are a testament to the strong military ties between the two countries and a sign of their commitment to further strengthening their relationship.