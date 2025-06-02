Armenian youth are being massively trained for terrorism

Have you ever seen the coat of arms of the so-called Armenian Republic, established on May 28, 1918 on Azerbaijani lands? Perhaps there are no representatives of flora and fauna left who would not be crammed into this small square, accepted as the personification of the first Armenian statehood in history. An old dream came true, and the Armenians tried to include in their coat of arms everything that was born in the sick imagination of the nationalists. And they have a lot of imagination. Lions, eagles, strange mountains, strange seas, birds, twigs, chains, swords, ears of corn, crosses, fangs, bones, some symbols. In general, it turned out the devil knows what, that is, everything is as our neighbors like it.

The fact that Armenia does not actually possess anything that is crammed into the heraldic sign has never bothered our neighbors. The pompous coat of arms can often be found on the social media pages of paramilitary organizations that prepare young Armenians for a terrorist war. Armenian youth are taught to hate and prepare to kill. Interestingly, those who evade conscription are willing to enroll in such formations as VOMA. Apparently, the prospect of participating in an illegal armed group and terrorist activities attracts Armenian guys more than serving in the legitimate armed forces. In principle, it's not surprising - it's a tradition. The so-called heroic military traditions of the Armenians are based on the traditions of armed gangs. The Army of light cannot fight in any other way. Therefore, Armenian youth are fleeing from the army, but they are happy to participate in the exercises of the so-called "survival school".

The terrorist training organization VOMA, led for many years by the notorious "intelligence officer" Vova Vartanov, conducts exercises in the regions of Armenia. The exercises are conducted according to all the rules, as can be seen from the photo and video reports on social networks.

For example, such exercises were held in Alaverdi. The photo shows boys and girls with machine guns, in camouflage, with war paint on their faces, running around the city among abandoned houses, practicing something. Reportedly, the "cleaning of courtyards and entrances" is being worked out. Considering that no one is going to attack Armenia, it turns out that Armenian youth are being trained to clean up houses and entrances in foreign countries.

In Vanadzor, VOMA chicks learn to work with their fists and dance. By the way, dancing was equated to martial art in Armenia in 2019. It occurred to someone very gifted that the dancing poses of the Armenian soldiers could frighten the enemy more than their weapons. As we can see, this idea captured not only the military school, but also such terrorist education organizations.

And what happy faces the young Armenians have. They were given weapons in their hands, shown who their enemy was, and allowed to play heroes. It's just so serious. And the founders and leaders of the organization continue to say the same words they said ten years ago. There are the same slogans, the same bragging and self-admiration.

VOMA has been in existence since 2014. Vova Vartanov personally recruited young Armenians of the Diaspora to join and create branches of the organization. The Armenian media has been vying for years to write about how cool they are preparing for the war with Azerbaijan. The Vartan gang operated in Karabakh during the occupation period and was even called almost the main defender of the status quo. But then April 2016 happened, and then September 2020, which showed that it was necessary to prepare not gangs, but an army. And who will train the army if the founders of the "survival school" themselves were members of illegal armed gangs in the first war? Those guys and girls who are taught to shoot and make menacing faces will do the same in real combat as 12,000 of their compatriots in 2020. Moreover, they will run with weapons, in full camouflage and with war paint on their faces.

Unfortunately, peace propaganda in Armenia is carried out only at the government level, and everything is the same as before. The same Vova Vartanovs are holding propaganda in their hands, inspiring young people that Armenia needs peace only in order to gain strength and try their luck with foreign territories again. Shortly before the 44-day war, Vovik impressively argued in a media interview that the increased military literacy of the population under the new authorities "may lead to the fact that we will have the opportunity to enter Baku." "Who doesn't want to enter Baku? I want... The war will not end until one of the capitals surrenders," Vova said.

Vova also dreamed of Nakhchivan. The fact that Tanoyan, appointed Defense Minister by Pashinyan, went to the border with the NAR for the first time during the years of occupation and looked through binoculars at the Azerbaijani positions inspired Vartanov. He immediately commented that the Azerbaijanis are in a panic, that we are all scared here, "that the Armenians will try to attack, attack from Nakhchivan, and this is their weak point... Nakhchivan has been a hostage in our hands, and it remains so."

It was in August 2018. And already in September, everything changed when, as a result of a successful operation, the Azerbaijani army advanced on the so-called neutral territory, taking up more advantageous positions and forcing the enemy to retreat. Thanks to the successful redeployment, 11,000 hectares of territory that had previously been considered neutral were taken under control. In addition, the Yerevan-Meghri highway was targeted, which made communication with the occupied territories more difficult for the aggressor.

And how did Vova, who spoke arrogantly a month ago, sing? The situation, he told reporters, is alarming, and 100 percent requires concern. "Isn't it alarming that they've improved their positions by making much progress? Previously, if our guards saw a Turk through binoculars from afar, now they can shoot each other with a slingshot. At the same time, they have reached the distance from which they are viewing the Yerevan-Meghri highway and can direct their artillery onto the highway without lifting drones into the air. As a result, troops, weapons, and ammunition moving along the highway can be brought under fire when the firing targets are adjusted from the ground at that moment. If all this is not disturbing, then what is?" - the founder of VOMA declared in a panic.

It's only been a month, but everything has changed.

In December 2021, the International Court of Justice demanded that Armenia limit its activities and stop any support to the paramilitary organizations VOMA and POGA in the country. These organizations were accused of violating the provisions of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination against the Azerbaijani People. Pashinyan did not even try to close these offices, as he did not want to turn the terrorists against himself. But shortly before the anti-terrorist operation on September 19, 2023, it became known that VOMA was moving to Khankendi, under the wing of RMK.

Unfortunately, it is unknown how many of the weapons that were handed over by the Armenian gangs to the Azerbaijani side belonged to the "survival school". In any case, Vartanov's office has once again shown how it can survive after the 44-day war.