First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijani national minifootball team.

Azernews presents the post:

"The Azerbaijan national mini-football team is the world champion!

I thank our team for this outstanding victory! We are proud of you!

I wish all the members of our national team strong health, strength, energy, and many more victories and achievements!"