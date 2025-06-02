New digital health systems presented at Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry

By Nazrin Abdul



The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has presented two new electronic systems: “Intranet” – the digital workplace for civil servants, and “Health System and Public Health Monitoring and Analysis”.

Speaking at the presentation, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev stated that the initiative supports the government’s strategic priorities in digitalisation. “Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, significant steps have been taken to accelerate the transition to digital government and diversify the economy. The Ministry of Health continues its efforts to develop a modern digital healthcare ecosystem in line with these national goals,” he said.

According to the minister, the use of digital technologies plays a vital role in improving access to health services and data. The integration of public health monitoring systems into a unified digital platform is expected to improve decision-making, optimise the performance of medical institutions, and contribute to better population health outcomes.

Musayev also noted that expanding access and accuracy in healthcare services through digital solutions remains one of the Ministry’s top priorities. “Digital transformation in healthcare will continue in order to enhance service quality and increase citizen satisfaction with public services,” he added.

Advisor to the Minister, Rufat Hajiaghalibeyov, also addressed the event. He reported that nearly 45 digital initiatives had been implemented by the Ministry’s Digital Health Centre over the past year, including 17 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Among them are the "Medicine Tracking and Monitoring System,” “E-Prescription System,” “Electronic Discharge Summary,” and “E-Sick Leave System.”

However, Hajiaghalibeyov highlighted the “Intranet” system as a particular point of pride. Developed using Agile methodology, it is the first system in the public sector to automate a government employee’s digital workspace. Accessible only to authorised Ministry personnel, the platform provides a secure internal network environment.

The Intranet system enables continuous access to internal digital resources, structured storage of documents and work materials, collaboration tools, document exchange, staff directories, meeting room reservations, and access to medical registries and analytical modules – all supporting the day-to-day work of civil servants within the ministry.