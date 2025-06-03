Pashinyan continues to spin scandal around Garegin II

Vovaevich seems to be truly determined. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Catholicos Garegin II of violating his vow of celibacy, claiming that he has a child.

“If it turns out that Garegin II has indeed broken his vow of celibacy and has a child, then he cannot serve as the Catholicos of All Armenians. From the moment this fact became known, he could no longer be considered a celibate priest.





I raise this issue as a follower of the Armenian Apostolic Church, because I see it as a matter of spiritual integrity. I also raise it as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, because I view it as a matter of national security,” he wrote on Facebook.

Pashinyan also demanded that Garegin provide clarification on the matter, warning that a further investigation could follow.

The protest by church representatives in front of the government building clearly had no effect.