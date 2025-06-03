Pashinyan continues to spin scandal around Garegin II

|
Vovaevich seems to be truly determined. Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan has accused Catholicos Garegin II of violating his vow of celibacy,
claiming that he has a child.
“If it turns out that Garegin II has indeed broken his vow
of celibacy and has a child, then he cannot serve as the Catholicos of All
Armenians. From the moment this fact became known, he could no longer be
considered a celibate priest.
I raise this issue as a follower of the Armenian Apostolic
Church, because I see it as a matter of spiritual integrity. I also raise it as
the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, because I view it as a matter of
national security,” he wrote on Facebook.
Pashinyan also demanded that Garegin provide clarification
on the matter, warning that a further investigation could follow.
The protest by church representatives in front of the
government building clearly had no effect.