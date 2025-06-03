TODAY.AZ / Politics

Pashinyan continues to spin scandal around Garegin II

03 June 2025 [12:12] - TODAY.AZ

Vovaevich seems to be truly determined. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Catholicos Garegin II of violating his vow of celibacy, claiming that he has a child.

 

“If it turns out that Garegin II has indeed broken his vow of celibacy and has a child, then he cannot serve as the Catholicos of All Armenians. From the moment this fact became known, he could no longer be considered a celibate priest.


I raise this issue as a follower of the Armenian Apostolic Church, because I see it as a matter of spiritual integrity. I also raise it as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, because I view it as a matter of national security,” he wrote on Facebook.

 

Pashinyan also demanded that Garegin provide clarification on the matter, warning that a further investigation could follow.

 

The protest by church representatives in front of the government building clearly had no effect.

