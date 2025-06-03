Anar Alakbarov meets Japan’s minister for Expo 2025

By Qabil Ashirov



While on an official visit to Japan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Commissioner General for Expo 2025, Anar Alakbarov, met with Yoshitaka Ito, Japan’s Minister for Regional Development and Minister responsible for Expo 2025.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of expanding political, economic, and humanitarian relations between the two countries. They discussed prospects for inter-regional cooperation and the implementation of joint projects across various sectors.

Minister Ito expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's active participation in Expo 2025, highlighting that the Azerbaijani national pavilion is among the most prominent and frequently visited at the Osaka exhibition. He also extended congratulations in advance of Azerbaijan’s National Day at Expo, to be held on June 5, noting that future cooperation between cities in both countries would be vital in further strengthening bilateral ties.

Anar Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan has consistently contributed to the Expo movement, having previously participated with independent national pavilions in global exhibitions such as Milan and Dubai. He stressed that Azerbaijan’s representation at Expo 2025 reflects the country’s commitment to global collaboration, even as it pursues large-scale reconstruction projects in territories liberated following the Patriotic War. These initiatives, he noted, are being carried out under decrees issued by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Expo 2025 World Exhibition in Osaka opened on April 13 and will run until October 13. Azerbaijan has taken part in world expos since 2000, and this year’s pavilion—organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center—is themed “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.” On June 5, as part of Azerbaijan’s National Day celebration, a concert featuring Azerbaijani artists will be held.