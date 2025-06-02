President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 30th Caspian Oil and Gas, 13th Caspian Power Exhibitions, 30th Baku Energy Forum
02 June 2025 [09:35] - TODAY.AZ
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the official opening ceremony of the 30th Anniversary International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Forum, held within the framework of Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.
