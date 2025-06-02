Pashinyan's morning does not start with coffee...

... and with the mockery of the churchmen. Right from the morning, Vovaevich made another post about his recent anti-church statuses.

"There was such a joke during the Soviet Union. They find flyers on Red Square: "Shoot the Politburo, paint the walls of the Kremlin green." Armenian Radio responds: "Why is it green?"





Now, as far as I understand, the answer to one of my posts dated May 29 is: "Why did you write the word "fill up"?" Otherwise, we actually have a consensus that the issue of blasphemous "saints" should be resolved," Pashinyan noted.

He is referring to his post where he advised Bagrat Galstanyan to continue to "screw up" his uncle's wife. Pashinyan openly mocks the Armenian church, saying that the only thing that angered the people was the choice of words, not the essence of the claims.

In the end, Vovaevich promised to "take everything into account." It seems that the war between the authorities and the church in Armenia will become even more pronounced this week.