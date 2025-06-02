Pashinyan's morning does not start with coffee...

|
... and with the mockery of the churchmen. Right from the
morning, Vovaevich made another post about his recent anti-church statuses.
"There was such a joke during the Soviet Union. They
find flyers on Red Square: "Shoot the Politburo, paint the walls of the
Kremlin green." Armenian Radio responds: "Why is it green?"
Now, as far as I understand, the answer to one of my posts
dated May 29 is: "Why did you write the word "fill up"?"
Otherwise, we actually have a consensus that the issue of blasphemous
"saints" should be resolved," Pashinyan noted.
He is referring to his post where he advised Bagrat
Galstanyan to continue to "screw up" his uncle's wife. Pashinyan
openly mocks the Armenian church, saying that the only thing that angered the
people was the choice of words, not the essence of the claims.
In the end, Vovaevich promised to "take everything into
account." It seems that the war between the authorities and the church in
Armenia will become even more pronounced this week.