ICESCO Chief congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on historic peace declaration with Armenia

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, Director-General of ICESCO, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan regarding the signing of the historic peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on 8 August 2025 at the White House.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

From the heart of the Islamic world to the heart of Azerbaijan, I send you my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations on the signing of the historic peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, on 8 August 2025, at the White House.

This is a radiant new dawn, a moment when the horizon of the South Caucasus is filled with light, promise, and harmony. It is a milestone that enriches history and inspires the world, opening pathways of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect.

Excellency, this achievement reflects your visionary leadership, your steadfast dedication, and your inspiring commitment to shaping a future of shared prosperity. Under your wise guidance, Azerbaijan has become a shining example of how determination, dialogue, and forward-looking vision can unite nations in common purpose.

As Director-General of ICESCO, I share in the joy of this moment and in the pride it brings to your people. This is more than an agreement, it is a gift to generations to come, a foundation upon which cultures, ideas, and opportunities will flourish. ICESCO stands beside Azerbaijan, ready to contribute to this spirit of peace through initiatives in education, culture, and science, nurturing understanding and collaboration in every sphere.

May Allah, the Almighty, bless this new era, strengthen the bonds it creates, and guide the peoples of the region toward ever-greater success, unity, and prosperity.

Once again, Excellency, please accept my highest admiration and heartfelt congratulations on this historic and inspiring accomplishment. The name of Azerbaijan will be forever associated with this luminous chapter in history.

With profound respect and warm regards,

Most respectfully,

Salim bin Mohammed Almalik

Director-General of ICESCO"