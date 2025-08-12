Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On August 10, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the agreements reached in the United States regarding the normalization agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted the historic significance of these outcomes and expressed hope that they would create opportunities for comprehensive regional cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his congratulations and emphasized the importance of the Joint Declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, along with other documents, in terms of ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. The Azerbaijani leader highlighted the significant role played by U.S. President Donald Trump in supporting this process.

President Ilham Aliyev also stated that the agreement on unimpeded transport links between Azerbaijan’s mainland and its Nakhchivan region would positively impact the Middle Corridor’s transit capacity in the future.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for hosting negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in May of the previous year within the framework of peace talks and for its contributions to the process.

During the call, the leaders exchanged views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations.