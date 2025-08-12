Survivors recall brutal captivity under Armenian forces during early 1990s conflict

By Qabil Ashirov



On August 8, at the Baku Military Court, victims testified about their captivity during the early years of the Garabagh conflict. Among them, Idris Mirzayev recounted being captured by Armenian armed forces in April 1994 in the Tartar district.

According to Azernews, Mirzayev was held captive in various locations including the Shusha prison, Agdere, and Khankendi. During his imprisonment, he was forcibly made to work on constructing pig and chicken farms in the village of Aghbulag (Khojavend district), which was then under Armenian occupation. Mirzayev detailed the severe mistreatment he endured, including beatings and torture; at one point, a bottle was broken on his head. As a result of his injuries, his spine was damaged, causing him to limp. “They were drunk, using narcotics, and inflicted torture on us,” he said.

Another victim, Habib Aliyev, testified that he was captured in Lachin in 1992 after being wounded during combat while serving in the military. He was beaten and tortured while injured. Aliyev also revealed that a fellow prisoner was burned alive in front of him. He spent 1 year and 8 months in captivity, mostly confined in a basement, and was finally released on May 8, 1995.

The ongoing trial addresses crimes committed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia as a result of its military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of laws and customs of war, terrorism and financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other offenses.