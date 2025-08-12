Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On August 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the historic nature of the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the congratulations and noted that the agreements reached, particularly the Joint Declaration signed by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of the U.S. President, along with other documents, will contribute to ensuring lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The call also touched upon bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. The leaders highlighted the recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in Baku last month, where fruitful discussions on developing economic and trade relations took place.

During the conversation, both sides condemned the deliberate airstrikes by Russia on an oil storage facility owned by Azerbaijan’s SOCAR in Ukraine, as well as other Azerbaijani facilities and a gas compressor station transporting Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine. They emphasized their confidence that these attacks would not hinder energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.