Chairman of State Committee for Diaspora Affairs meets Azerbaijani community in Luxembourg

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with the Azerbaijani community in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg during his visit to the Benelux countries.

Azernews reports, citing the State Committee, the gathering began with the performance of the Azerbaijani national anthem and a solemn tribute to the memory of those who sacrificed their lives defending Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

During the meeting, Chairman Muradov spoke about projects aimed at expanding connections among compatriots abroad. He emphasized the strategic role of the diaspora in the information war, their steadfast stance, and commitment to national values.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy has empowered Azerbaijani communities abroad to adapt their activities to new and modern challenges, making the enhancement of our country’s international reputation their primary goal,” he noted.

Vagif Sadigov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium and Luxembourg, praised the organization of the community meeting in Luxembourg. He highlighted the positive dynamics of diaspora activism and noted the growing interest among compatriots in diaspora-building efforts in recent years.

Seymur Ahmadov, founder of the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association (“LuxAz”), provided an overview of the association’s activities and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for its attention and support to the community in Luxembourg.

The meeting included discussions on various aspects of the community’s work, broad exchanges of views, and responses to questions from attendees. Members of the diaspora proposed initiatives aimed at further developing the community, enhancing knowledge and experience sharing, and deepening relations among its members.

At the conclusion, a coordinator for Luxembourg was elected to the Netherlands-Belgium Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis.