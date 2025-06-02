President: Green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious

“The green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious. The country, which is rich in oil and gas, is investing - together with foreign investors - in green energy, which demonstrates our responsibility,” according to Azernews, President Ilham Aliyev said this while addressing the official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.

“With all that green energy potential, we will definitely meet the growing demand for electricity in Azerbaijan, mainly through renewable sources,” the head of state added.