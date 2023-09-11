Pashinyan says he is ready to meet with Azerbaijan President

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that he is ready to hold urgent talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to reduce tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azernews reports, citing international media outlet.

The press service of the Armenian government said that Nikol Pashinyan told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone conversation with him.

The Armenian Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to the agreements of 6 October 2022 in Prague and 14 May 2023 in Brussels, as well as the readiness to resolve all issues exclusively through diplomatic means.

In his turn, the French President pointed to the necessity to reduce tension along the conditional border and expressed readiness to support the efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

To recall, as results of provocation of Armenia, the relation between the two countries is considered tense. Violating November 10 Statement, the Armenian side has not withdrawn its Armed Forces from Azerbaijan’s Garabagh, and in addition, they try to install trenches in Azerbaijani territories under their control. To top it all off, news about concentrating military equipment by Armenia in the areas bordering Azerbijan is being circulated in the mass media.