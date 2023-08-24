Media corruption: Armenian lies promoted on France 24

Today, the speed of information has reached the jet speed, due to technological progress and rapidly developing structures of mass media accessed by public in the world. However, true information has been as precious as gold as finding it becomes tough.

It is not a secret that often the majority of mass media, using their influence, under the pressure of geopolitics and separatism, draws the masses of society into the abyss of disinformation, and it becomes more and more difficult for society to distinguish the reality when what can be relied on is corroded by words and fake news.

The pro-Armenian Diaspora in France has a strong influence on terrorizing with disinformation in order to divert and direct the attention of the masses to a certain point in world events. The Armenian authorities, who are fighting for power in Yerevan, continue to sow their propaganda policy, and in this, Armenians are often assisted by French patrons, such as the Mass Media represented by France24.

The slanderous article from the French publication France24, once again proves the commitment of the separatist regime in its policy of exacerbating the conflict in Garabagh, promoting and sowing lies for the future, that allegedly in a couple of weeks due to the blockade of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabagh," there will be hunger, lack of water, and death.

The author of the French article has no journalistic ethics and professionalism in his false messages and fooling, as Armenia has already been dealt a blow of truth from Azerbaijan on the world level, and in the issue of the alleged blockade of Lachin, Armenians rejected the road offered by Azerbaijan through the Aghdam-Khankendi route, and in the issue of the lack of humanitarian aid, the aid from Azerbaijan was rejected. The Armenian lies were exposed both by Armenians themselves and the world mass media from such countries as Romania, Lithuania, Denmark, and others.

As long as the policy of lies of the Armenian "leaders" continues in their struggle for power, the Armenian population will suffer and fall for the bait, which is to please their "leaders" in order to easily blame Azerbaijan for everything. The French publication in an article collected the most contradictory alleged evidence, attributing deaths and even children, and in the not updated water supply infrastructure.

Pashinyan, in the last government session on August 24, used double standard tactics, stating to the public and media that the Armenian side allegedly offered Azerbaijan its new proposals regarding the peace treaty between the countries, and after a while, he stated that Baku is constantly "torpedoing the dialogue with Khankendi" in various ways. Azerbaijan offered integration of the Armenian inhabitants of Garabagh, humanitarian aid, and to start a new life for Yerevan by signing a peace treaty, but the "leaders" and patrons of Armenians were not interested in improving relations between the countries. Dragging the process into the deterioration of the environment for the Armenian society eventually led to a misfire.

Proved by researchers

German researcher, Dr Michael Reinhard Hess, has expressed his doubts about the content of Luis Moreno Ocampo's anti-Azerbaijani report. In an open letter to the lawyer, Hess noted that the report contains strong support for Armenian interests and creates an ambiguous, if not outright misleading, impression.

He pointed out that the term "Artsakh" used by Armenians has no roots in the Armenian language, and Ocampo's claims that the Garabagh region is "predominantly populated by Armenians" are purely theoretical conclusions. The German researcher also noted that the term "Artsakh" was not widely used among Armenians until at least 1921.

The researcher further refuted Ocampo's claims of an alleged "genocide" in Garabagh, noting that it is doubtful that such a small population of 120,000 could have starved to death in the height of summer. He also emphasized that the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint cannot be interpreted as a means of preparing for genocide, as many countries have such checkpoints to prevent the smuggling of people and goods without being accused of preparing for genocide.