Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan plan stock market integration to boost participation

By Nazrin Abdul



Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are planning to integrate their stock markets to deepen market development and attract a broader base of participants.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made by Oktay Gasimov, Chief Commercial Director and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), during the “KASE Day in Baku” event held in the Azerbaijani capital.

Gasimov highlighted that in recent years, a stable and productive partnership has been formed between the BSE and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), grounded in the exchange of expertise and best practices.

“We regularly conduct bilateral visits, participate in joint events, and actively discuss areas of cooperation. Key priorities include the transfer of stock exchange data, cross-listing, and sponsored listing. All these efforts aim to deepen the markets and expand the investor base,” he stated.

He emphasised that successful capital market development requires transparency, accessible information, strong liquidity, and active engagement from both investors and issuers.

“The effectiveness of the capital market depends on the quality of interaction among its participants and the availability of reliable instruments that enable effective investment strategies,” Gasimov added.