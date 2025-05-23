Azerbaijan expands industrial potential - investors invest billions

|
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to launch
an industrial park in Sumgayit in 2025 and hopes that it will be used not only
by Azerbaijani, but also by Russian enterprises. This was announced the other
day by a representative of the department.
In addition to Turkiye, Iran and Russia, China is also
interested in industrial parks in Azerbaijan. Chinese experts note that the
creation of industrial parks in the country with the participation of Chinese
partners will increase the volume of exports of high-value-added products. In
addition, it is worth considering the creation of joint specialized industrial
parks for the production of electronics, automobiles and machine-building
products.
The joint industrial park with the Russian Federation will
be the first such project of the two countries. But not the first industrial
park in this Azerbaijani city. Since 2011, Sumgayit has been operating a
chemical industrial park, the largest not only in the country, but also in the
South Caucasus as a whole. This industrial zone fits seamlessly into the
industrial structure of Sumgayit and attracts the attention of an increasing
number of residents.
At the end of April, the next enterprises were opened at the
Agricultural Processing Plant. President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
The Head of State commissioned the Kartash Kimya Construction Chemicals plant
and the IVECO truck and special purpose vehicle manufacturing plant of
Az-Tex-Import LLC.
Kartash Kimya LLC received resident status in 2022, the foundation
of the enterprise was laid in 2003, and finally, on April 30, 2025, it started
operating. The plant is equipped with advanced Turkish-made equipment, there
are 7 production lines for various types of products. It is important that the
raw materials for the production of products are provided by local resources.
It should also be noted that the LLC will produce products that have not been
produced in Azerbaijan before. This is an important step in the context of
import substitution policy, as well as an opportunity to expand domestic
exports. It is already known that the plant's products will be exported to
Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Georgia.
I think there is no need to represent IVECO. With the
opening of the plant in the Agricultural Processing Plant, the assembly of
Italian trucks and special-purpose vehicles of this brand is being established
in Azerbaijan. The new company's products are also planned for both the
domestic and foreign markets.
It is planned to open 5 or more new enterprises in the
Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park this year, and the total number of residents
of the park has already reached 30. It has recently become known that Bayraktar
Teknoloji Az?rbaycan LLC has officially received the status of a resident of
the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It is reported that the company plans to
implement the project "Production of unmanned aerial vehicles" on the
territory of the industrial park. The Protocol of Intent between the Ministry
of Defense of Azerbaijan and Baykar was signed in 2023. The document provided
for the joint production of drones in our country. The production of UAVs at
the site of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park increases the status of this
park, as it is integrated into the production system of the country's
military-industrial complex.
The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is the first
industrial park established in Azerbaijan. The head of state signed a
corresponding decree in 2011. Today, 39 business entities with a total
investment volume of over 6 billion have received resident status here. 26
residents have already started manufacturing products and are exporting them to
70 countries around the world. Since the beginning of this year, the production
activity at the Agricultural processing Plant has noticeably intensified.
According to the Ministry of Economy, production increased by 14.2 percent in
the first quarter, while exports increased by 17.2 percent. More than 6
thousand permanent jobs have been created here.
Investments in industrial zones are expected to grow in
Azerbaijan this year due to the creation of new enterprises. According to
calculations, additional investments are expected in the amount of 224.6
million manats. Newly registered enterprises in the country's industrial zones
will produce medicines, pharmaceutical equipment, furniture, metal products,
various building materials, and so on. In addition, more than 2,600 permanent
jobs will be created. In 2024, ten new enterprises were opened, which provided
permanent jobs for about 400 citizens and invested about 50 million manats in
production. It should be emphasized that most of the new enterprises have
opened in the Agdam Industrial Park.
As of the end of December last year, the number of residents
of the Agdam Industrial Park reached 29. In March, Mister Decor LLC, a resident
of the Agdam Industrial Park, presented its stand at the International
Exhibition of Building Materials and Decor in Beijing. For the first time, our
country presented the wallpapers of the Made in Azerbaijan brand on an
international platform, and it is symbolic that they were produced by the
company. operating in the industrial zone of liberated Aghdam.
The foundation of the Agdam Industrial Park (APP) was laid
by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021. Applications from entrepreneurs
began to arrive almost immediately after the foundation of the park. Today, the
Agdam Industrial Park (APP) is the second largest industrial park in the
country after the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The Head of State launched
factories in the Agdam industrial park for the production of roofing,
ventilation, fire-fighting equipment and metal products, wallpaper, automation
and telemechanics systems, footwear, electrical distribution equipment,
electrical outlets and concrete substations. Negotiations are underway with
European countries on the export of construction shoes produced by one of the
residents of the Agdam Industrial Park. The company has already received a
certificate that allows it to export products to Europe.
In early May, the Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Belarus
visited the Agdam Industrial Park. Ali Asadov and Alexander Turchin got
acquainted with the work of the enterprises operating here.
As we have already noted above, the number of people wishing
to establish production facilities in industrial parks and neighborhoods in
Azerbaijan is growing. Industrial zones have shown that they are the best platform
for business development, as they provide entrepreneurs with the best
conditions. And, first of all, of course, we are talking about benefits.
Residents of industrial parks are fully exempt from property, land, income
taxes, as well as from VAT and customs duties on the import of machinery,
technological equipment and installations for production needs for a period of
10 years from the date of their registration. Due to VAT and customs duties on
imports, residents of industrial parks managed by the Agency for the
Development of Economic Zones (IZIA) saved more than 501 million manats at the
beginning of the year.
It should be noted that currently there are 9 industrial
parks and 4 industrial districts in Azerbaijan. 170 business entities with a
total investment volume of 8.1 billion received resident or non-resident status
in the country's industrial zones. manats. Entrepreneurs have invested more
than 6.9 billion in industrial zones. They have created over 10,600 permanent
jobs. Industrial zones have already sold products worth more than 16 billion.
Of this volume, the share of agricultural enterprises accounts for 14 billion
manats. manats (including 5 billion. manats is accounted for by exports).
Industrial parks are becoming drivers of regional development and are turning
into production centers that attract small and medium-sized businesses..
Industrial parks are the most convenient and attractive way
for entrepreneurs to organize production and create a mutually beneficial
production environment. PP is attractive for both entrepreneurs and investors,
including foreign ones. Azerbaijan's industrial zones provide opportunities for
the development of production on any scale.