Azerbaijan marks independence day with reception in Seoul

By Qabil Ashirov



Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the Republic of Korea hosted an official reception in Seoul to mark May 28—Independence Day, commemorating the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 107 years ago.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ramin Hasanov highlighted the historical significance of Azerbaijan’s first democratic state, which in 1918 became the first secular republic in the Muslim East. Though the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic lasted only two years before falling to Soviet occupation, its legacy endures.

Hasanov stressed that the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, which regained its independence in 1991, considers itself the legal and spiritual successor to the 1918 republic. He underscored that the newly independent Azerbaijan faced numerous challenges, including Armenian military aggression, but under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the country stabilized and evolved into a strong and internationally respected state.

The ambassador also spoke about Azerbaijan’s dynamic political and economic trajectory, including its leadership role in regional cooperation and the successful implementation of major energy, transport, and infrastructure projects. He emphasized that Azerbaijan has become a reliable international partner.

Turning to recent history, Hasanov highlighted the victory in the Second Karabakh War, which ended Armenia’s decades-long occupation and restored Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He credited this success to the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who also declared 2025 as the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Hasanov also reflected on Azerbaijan’s growing global engagement, particularly in climate diplomacy. He noted Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the COP29 conference and the country’s contributions to global climate action. He acknowledged that South Korea had participated with a large delegation and expressed optimism about the potential for climate cooperation between Azerbaijan and Korea.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Korea, Kwon Ki-hwan, congratulated Azerbaijan on behalf of the Korean government and people. He noted that Azerbaijan is affectionately known in Korea as the “Land of Fire,” a reference to its rich cultural heritage and the warmth of its people.

Calling Azerbaijan a bridge between Europe and Asia, the Korean diplomat praised the country’s resilience and determination, which have led to significant economic and social progress. He reflected on the diplomatic relationship established in 1992, which has since blossomed across diverse fields.

Kwon also emphasized the cultural kinship between the two nations, both of which belong to the Altaic language family, and noted the growing political and cultural exchanges as a testament to their mutual commitment to cooperation.

The official reception continued with a festive banquet and a gallery exhibition featuring works by young Azerbaijani artists. The event was attended by senior officials from Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government bodies, members of the diplomatic corps, academics, business leaders, media, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora and students studying in Korea.