Landmine explosion injures civilian in Goranboy district

A landmine explosion occurred on May 31, 2025, in the Yenik?nd village area of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

Azernews reports, citing the Press Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the incident involved a civilian who sustained serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Qalib Kamran oglu Abbasov, born in 1980 and a resident of Qarachinar village in Goranboy, stepped on a landmine while grazing livestock in an area near the former line of contact that has not yet been cleared of mines. As a result of the explosion, his left leg was amputated below the knee.

Authorities have reiterated the dangers of entering uncleared territories and continue to urge citizens to avoid such areas until they are officially declared safe.