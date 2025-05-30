Kazakhstan, Turkic States pledge deeper economic cooperation

By Qabil Ashirov



Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliyev, held a high-level meeting in Astana to review the implementation of strategic agreements and explore avenues to further expand cooperation among member states, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan’s government press service.

The meeting focused on strengthening trade and economic ties, with particular emphasis on diversifying and increasing the volume of mutual supply chains.

“In 2023, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with OTS member states reached $11.4 billion,” the statement said. “However, it was noted that the current figures do not reflect the full potential of cooperation. In this regard, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed the development of a dedicated document aimed at boosting trade relations.”

The two leaders also discussed humanitarian initiatives designed to foster closer cultural and social ties among the Turkic nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both Prime Minister Bektenov and Secretary-General Omuraliyev reaffirmed their commitment to deepening effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Organization of Turkic States.