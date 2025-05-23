Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a press conference with Sergey Lavrov that Armenia has not applied for EU membership and that no negotiations on this issue are underway.





Moscow, represented by Lavrov, heard exactly what it wanted: everything is calm, the ally is still in place, and there are no "sudden moves."





However, at the end of March, the Armenian parliament approved a draft law titled "On the Beginning of the Process of Armenia's Accession to the EU," which was subsequently signed by the President in April. Prime Minister Pashinyan consistently speaks about the benefits of joining the EU and regularly demonstrates his desire to be part of the European family.





In Moscow, officials have repeated almost weekly that Armenia cannot sit on two chairs—it must choose either the EU or the EAEU.





Yet, it seems Moscow is not opposed to being misled by Armenian authorities. Armenia continues its balancing act, while Russia pretends to believe it. The game goes on.





Sooner or later, either the "noodles" or the ears to hang them on will run out.