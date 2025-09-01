Palestinian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian support

By Akbar Novruz



Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ahmed Metani has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance. According to Azernews, the ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

Minister Musayev highlighted the positive trajectory of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine, both bilaterally and through various international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. He stressed that there is untapped potential in the healthcare field, where both sides could expand collaboration.

The minister further noted his confidence that cooperation between the two nations “will be further successfully developed in the future.”

Ambassador Metani, for his part, underlined the strong ties linking the two countries. “Relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine are developing successfully within the framework of the principles of solidarity, friendship and mutual respect,” he said. He added that Palestine is keen to build practical partnerships with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health.