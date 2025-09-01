President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past two years, Azerbaijan-China relations have reached a qualitatively new level

Over the past two years, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level, President Ilham Aliyev stated this during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China.

"Azerbaijan and China are connected by warm, friendly relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership. Deepening these relations is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the head of state noted. He described the signing of a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries this year as a historic event, emphasizing that it has opened a new chapter in Azerbaijan-China relations.