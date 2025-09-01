Trial continues in Baku against Armenian war crimes suspects

By Akbar Novruz



A high-profile court hearing is underway in Baku, focusing on individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing grave war crimes during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

The proceedings are being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Zeynal Agayev, judge of the Baku Military Court. The trial follows earlier sessions where victims and witnesses provided testimony regarding atrocities committed during the conflict.

The accused face charges of “crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement of the population, persecution, torture, military robbery, and other illegal acts committed by the Armenian state and its armed forces, including the so-called ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’ established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and its illegal armed formations,” the report notes.

A total of 15 individuals stand accused in this landmark case. They include Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan David Azatini, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich, Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, Ghazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri.

They are charged under a wide range of articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, covering some of the most serious crimes under both domestic and international law. These include Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging an aggressive war), Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), Article 103 (genocide), Article 105 (destruction of the population), Article 106 (slavery), Article 107 (deportation or forced transfer of population), Article 109 (persecution), Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons), Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), Article 113 (torture), Article 114 (mercenary activity), Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law in times of armed conflict), Article 118 (military robbery), Article 120 (willful killing), Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), Article 214 (terrorism), Article 214-1 (financing of terrorism), Article 218 (creation of a criminal association), Article 228 (illegal acquisition and handling of weapons, ammunition, and explosives), Article 270-1 (acts that pose a threat to aviation security), Article 277 (assassination of a state or public figure), Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), and Article 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law).