“We place special significance on the digitalization of the Middle Corridor,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, according to Azernews.

“Work is underway on a project for a single digital platform to streamline transport operations and trade between the Caspian ports. With a fleet of over 50 trade vessels, Azerbaijan provides important transit services for the Turkic states,” the head of state added.