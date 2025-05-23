President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of OTS Interior Ministers’ Second Summit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of participants of the second meeting of the Ministers of Internal Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on May 23.

The delegation included Yerzhan Sadenov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Ulan Niyazbekov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic; Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye; Aziz Tashpulatov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Dursun O?uz, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus; Bence Rétvári, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Hungary; and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.