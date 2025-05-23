|
The Armenian media found out the details of the strange
trial that has been taking place since January at the Munich Supreme District
Court. We found out and were very happy, because for a long time there had been
no good news for the Armenians.
In Munich, it turns out, there is a trial in the cases of
former PACE deputies from Germany, who allegedly lived on "bribes"
from Azerbaijan. As usual, everything is in a fog. Who, what, why? Some scraps
and conjectures. The most surprising thing is that although the trial has been
extended until the end of the year and the verdict is still very far away, the
indictment of the Munich General Prosecutor's Office in this case has been
handed over to the Armenian edition. Very interesting, isn't it? It seems that
it is time for the Munich court to open a case against the prosecutor's office
on the facts of corruption and the sale of judicial materials to Armenians.
After all, if the Armenian media, eager for sensationalism, has to scrape
information from insiders, it means that the process is completely closed. And
handing over the indictment to anyone before it is announced is a serious
violation.
The Armenian media thinks that Europe is in for a real
sensation. Rubbish. First of all, everyone is trying to lobby their interests,
and the Armenian side should know about it. The Armenians spend billions on
buying lobbies in international and European organizations, parliaments and
governments of the countries of the world, and this is no secret to anyone.
Thanks to these billions, the crimes of Armenia and Armenians are being
blurred, blurred, painted over, and put off the agenda. And this crime is
doubly so, because the Armenians pay for the lies, and the Azerbaijani side has
to look for ways to promote the truth. But the Armenian lie is sweeter than the
Azerbaijani truth and, by the way, is much more worthwhile because it is a lie.
And anyway, the Armenian media are licking their lips in vain. The Azerbaijani
side has long since given up trying to get the truth anywhere. Azerbaijan
promotes its truth in other ways that are inaccessible to the Armenians for any
money. The Diaspora still continues to senselessly finance a lot of insatiable
mouths in the same PACE, in the European Parliament, but to no avail. Millions
are going nowhere, they are already leaving by inertia, although it is
absolutely clear that the era of lobbying is coming to an end.
And anyway, we don't even think about claiming the palm in
lobbying matters. It is a well-known fact that we cannot keep up with the
Armenians in this matter. Here we recognize the advantage of neighbors. Because
the Armenians are buying up the votes of entire parliaments. However,
everything is meaningless. Well, there is no Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, so
what? What did it give Armenia? Yes, the diaspora has thrown millions into
bribing hundreds of greedy Europeans to get the vote it needs. So what? Has it
affected Armenia in any way, or has it hurt Azerbaijan in any way? Spending on
the purchase of the European Parliament is generally wasted. This is the
structure of the European Union, which is not taken seriously even by the EU
members themselves, and even more so its resolutions are completely meaningless
to outside countries.
An interesting fact was announced in 2012, causing a scandal
in PACE. Then Goran Lindbland, the former Vice-President of the Parliamentary
Assembly, rose from his seat and made a statement that instantly disgraced
Armenia in front of the whole world. "The Armenian delegation tried to
bribe me," he said. Lindbland accused the head of the Armenian delegation,
David Harutyunyan, of trying to bribe him to lobby for Yerevan's interests.
Moreover, Lindbland made his statement not on the sidelines, but at a PACE
meeting, and even in the presence of the head of the Armenian delegation
himself.
The incident vividly demonstrated how "friends of
Armenia" can actually be "concerned" about its problems. Worry
is simply bought.
This is how a number of foreign organizations, politicians,
diplomats, political scientists, and journalists suddenly shut up the voice of
reason and conscience and develop fierce hatred for Azerbaijan. This is how
bills recognizing the mythical "Armenian genocide", "ethnic
cleansing" in Karabakh, and the like are being passed in parliaments around
the world.
In 2023, the Center for Research on Corruption and Organized
Crime (OOCCRP) published the results of an investigation showing that an
Armenian-funded lobbying group had been engaged in bribing European politicians
since at least 2016. The investigation makes reference to the secret electronic
correspondence of lobbyist Sargis Mirzakhanyan, who is a media adviser/expert.
Judging by the letters sent, OOCCRP emphasizes that
Mirzakhanyan formed a group of analysts, journalists and political strategists
who promoted certain narratives abroad. The Armenian lobbyist's team paid
far-right activists to publish certain articles in the European media. 68,000
euros were allocated for one of the projects, in particular. According to the
investigation, Armenian lobbyists offered money to friendly European
politicians in exchange for help in promoting the necessary initiatives. OCCRP
and partner publications IRPI, Important Stories and Profil have revealed leaks
of Mirzakhanyan's emails. The emails were published by hackers in 2016-2017.
The emails describe in detail the ideas of individual
projects for Cyprus, Latvia, Greece and even PACE. Representatives of the
right-wing parties of Italy and Austria, Paolo Tosatoiz and Johannes Huebner,
according to correspondence, were supposed to receive 20 thousand euros, and
another 15 thousand euros were reserved for each of them. In one of the leaked
letters, Mirzakhanyan reports that he received information from an unnamed
European politician "on the price tag." Tozatoiz and Hubner
eventually presented the projects needed by Mizakhanyan in their parliaments.
In addition, in 2016, Mirzakhanyan's organization worked with Italian MP
Stefano Valdegamberi from the Veneto regional parliament. "It turned out
to be a bomb! From the point of view of media coverage, this is likely to be
our loudest information poll!" Mirzakhanyan praised himself in one of the
letters.
The letters contain a list of names of European politicians
and the amount of their fees.
It is also worth recalling the relatively recent scandal
involving the vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kiley, and dozens
of other MEPs, who were stripped of their innocence. This scandal has not
subsided to this day. And what is important is that Kylie and many of the
participants in the scandal were active Armenian lobbyists. Not for nothing.
Sure.
In November 2021, 33 MEPs, including Eva Kiley, signed a
petition accusing Azerbaijan of "aggression." The whole company was a
member of the friendship group with Armenia, closely linked to the Pan-European
Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, the largest Armenian
organization in Europe, funded by Armenian billionaire Kaspar Karapetyan. With
this money, the so-called friendship group with Armenia financed the lobbyists,
actually giving them a "salary."
Kaspar Karapetyan is one of the financiers of the
anti-Azerbaijani network in Europe and the head of the Armenian mafia in
Belgium. This guy is involved in smuggling multicolored diamonds and diamonds
from the conflicting regions of Africa to Europe. Besides him, the friendship
group with Armenia is also funded by Vartan Sirmakes, CEO of the Swiss watch
company Franck Muller Group.
The Armenians have a lot of fluff in their mouths, and a
long trail of scandals and crimes is dragging after them. Therefore, it would
be better for the Armenian media to be alarmed by every news about the
"corruption scandal" that they are trying to link to Azerbaijan.
Because the Azerbaijani side will always have something to answer.