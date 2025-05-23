|
Either the French president has crazy fans, or Macron is like a vampire, running after politicians and biting them — but another hyperactive psycho has appeared in Europe: Frank Schwabe.
Yes, yes, the same Frank Schwabe. The one who starts his day
by trying to dig into Azerbaijan and ends up with a plan to find
anti-Azerbaijani topics for tomorrow. Anyway, this Schwabe suddenly declared
that Azerbaijan… declared a hybrid war on Germany.
Azerbaijan. Germany. War. A hybrid one. Yes, after the third
word, he needs to call the paramedics. An adult is seriously trying to portray
Azerbaijan as a new "hybrid monster" creeping up on Germany from
NATO’s southern flank. And this is despite the fact that Baku and Berlin have
quite positive, constructive, and developing relations.
Schwabe has become the second half-wit trying to accuse Baku
of "hybrid wars." The first is French President Emmanuel Macron. Of
course, these two characters are of very different calibers, but they have at
least one thing in common: they have squandered their political reputations and
are constantly looking for someone to blame. After the riots in his overseas
territories, Macron accused Azerbaijan of waging a hybrid war against France.
Frank Schwabe is now suffering from the same delusion.
Of course, Schwabe is not the first nor the last politician
to try to build a career on anti-foreign hysteria. But looking at his
statements, it becomes clear that fighting imaginary threats is much easier
than dealing with the real problems of one’s own country.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will continue to do what it does best:
develop its economy, participate in international summits, and—horror of
horrors—be friends with Germany. Despite the attempts of individual
"politicians" to spoil relations with their partners.