Either the French president has crazy fans, or Macron is like a vampire, running after politicians and biting them — but another hyperactive psycho has appeared in Europe: Frank Schwabe.

Yes, yes, the same Frank Schwabe. The one who starts his day by trying to dig into Azerbaijan and ends up with a plan to find anti-Azerbaijani topics for tomorrow. Anyway, this Schwabe suddenly declared that Azerbaijan… declared a hybrid war on Germany.

Azerbaijan. Germany. War. A hybrid one. Yes, after the third word, he needs to call the paramedics. An adult is seriously trying to portray Azerbaijan as a new "hybrid monster" creeping up on Germany from NATO’s southern flank. And this is despite the fact that Baku and Berlin have quite positive, constructive, and developing relations.

Schwabe has become the second half-wit trying to accuse Baku of "hybrid wars." The first is French President Emmanuel Macron. Of course, these two characters are of very different calibers, but they have at least one thing in common: they have squandered their political reputations and are constantly looking for someone to blame. After the riots in his overseas territories, Macron accused Azerbaijan of waging a hybrid war against France. Frank Schwabe is now suffering from the same delusion.

Of course, Schwabe is not the first nor the last politician to try to build a career on anti-foreign hysteria. But looking at his statements, it becomes clear that fighting imaginary threats is much easier than dealing with the real problems of one’s own country.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will continue to do what it does best: develop its economy, participate in international summits, and—horror of horrors—be friends with Germany. Despite the attempts of individual "politicians" to spoil relations with their partners.