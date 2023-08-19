Azerbaijani President receives credentials of incoming ambassador of Democratic People's Republic of Korea [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Sin Hong Chol.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Expressing his gratitude to the head of state for the reception, the ambassador conveyed the greetings of President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked the ambassador to communicate his greetings to the President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the ambassador said that National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev`s visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 1985 was remembered with pleasure. He emphasized the significance of successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea within international organizations, and noted the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries` parliaments, including the New Azerbaijan Party and the Workers' Party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Sin Hong Chol underlined the importance for the students from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to study in the field of oil and gas in Azerbaijan given the country’s rich experience in this sector.

The head of state expressed confidence that relations between the two countries would expand down the line in the fields of mutual interest. Recalling Great Leader Heydar Aliyev’s visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in 1985, President Ilham Aliyev noted that this trip gave an impetus to development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the following years during the National Leader’s leadership in the independent Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his meeting with high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019, and highlighted the ties between the two countries within the Non-Aligned Movement, UN and other international organizations.

The head of state found the need to cultivate relations between parliaments and ruling parties and expand cultural ties.



